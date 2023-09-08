World Bank President Ajay Banga arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met World Bank president Ajay Banga and held discussions on India's endeavours to empower regional connectivity and the concerns of the Global South

New Delhi: World Bank President Ajay Banga on Friday arrived in the national capital to attend the two-day G20 Summit to be held in India tomorrow.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met World Bank president Ajay Banga and held discussions on India’s endeavours to empower regional connectivity and the concerns of the Global South. Indian-American Ajay Banga was in Gandhinagar in Gujarat to attend the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. He met Jaishankar and talked about India’s endeavours to propel larger development. Delighted to meet @worldbank President Ajay Banga during his India visit. Appreciate World Bank’s support for India’s G20 Presidency. Discussed India’s endeavors to strengthen regional connectivity, promote regional prosperity and propel larger development. Also exchanged views about the concerns of the Global South,â€ tweeted Jaishankar.

Earlier, Banga said that he is more optimistic today about India economically than he has been for a long time and lauded the government’s initiatives towards digitization of infrastructure. He also referred to IMF and World Bank predictions about the world getting a little challenging for a year or so and asserted that a forecast is not destiny.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said, “The coming together of the 41 Heads of delegations, Heads of State/Govt, Heads of international organisations in India, starting yesterday is under PM’s personal leadership and direction.

It is essentially a celebration of the coming together of the G 20 family…This is the largest-ever participation of the Global South in India.”India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related toÂ G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

One of the takeaways of India’s G20 presidency is the revolutionization of Digital Payment Infrastructure, as initially very few people knew about it, but it has taken forward extensively, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Friday.