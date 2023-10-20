World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Thanks to Warner's 124-ball 163 and Marsh's 121 off 108, Australia scored an imposing scored 367 for 9 and then bundled out Pakistan for 305 in 45.3 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

By PTI Published Date - 10:18 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Bengaluru: Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries and forged a 259-run stand as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in a World Cup match here on Friday.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) gave their team a good start as the duo stitched together a 134-run partnership.

But after Marcus Stoinis (2/40) accounted for the duo, spinner Adam Zampa (4/53) ran through Pakistan’s middle and lower-order to emerge the most successful Aussie bowler.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi halted Australia’s charge towards a 400-plus total, grabbing five wickets as he accounted for Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Brief scores:

Australia: 367 for 9 in 50 overs (David Warner 163, Mitchell Marsh 121, Marcus Stoinis 21; Shaheen Shah Afridi 5/54, Haris Rauf 3/83).

Pakistan: 305 in 45.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 64, Imam-ul-Haq 70, Mohammad Rizwan 46, Saud Shakeel 30; Adam Zampa 4/53, Marcus Stoinis 2/40, Pat Cummins 2/62).