World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat against Australia

Both teams are yet to open their points tally in the top global ODI event. While Australia have lost to India and South Africa, Sri Lanka have lost to South Africa and Pakistan.

By ANI Published Date - 02:25 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Australia fans pose before the start of the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow (Photo: AFP)

Lucknow: Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the Cricket World Cup match at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis said the wicket might turn a bit in the second half which will give some advantage to bowlers.

“We will bat first, the wicket is looking good and it might turn a bit in the second half. We have two changes. Dasun and Matheesha are not playing and Chamika and Lahiru Kumara are playing. Unfortunately, Dasun is not playing, really important match today. The par score might be 280-300, hopefully, we can manage that,” he said Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper said at the toss that the team has worked on areas it needs to sharpen up.

“We probably would have batted as well but do not think it is too big a difference. The last two days we had training sessions and everyone is very clear on quite a few areas we need to sharpen up. We are playing the same team.”

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.