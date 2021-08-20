World War II execution site: Mass grave discovered in Poland 

A huge grave described as ‘one of the most important findings’ of the Nazi war crimes in Poland in the Second World War has been found at a place aptly called the ‘Death Valley’. Tons of human bones and remains were discovered in the outskirts of the town named Chojnice, Poland.

Field experts say that the remains could be of at least 500 people and the crime could be linked to the horrific ‘Pomeranian Crime’ that took place in Poland’s Pomerania province.

The massacres were a set of mass executions carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II, between the fall of 1939 and spring of 1940 in Piaśnica Wielka (Groß Piasnitz) in the Darzlubska Wilderness near Wejherowo. The exact number of people murdered is unknown, but estimates range between 12,000 and 14,000 victims.

Also discovered in the grave were treasured possessions belonging to those who died, including a wedding ring, earrings and a battered watch, according to ‘Daily Mail’. Fountain pens, cigarette cases, glasses, cufflinks, and pocket Bibles were also among the artefacts found, the researchers said.

The execution site was discovered last year but it is only now that researchers have found and excavated ditches containing the human remains and artefacts.

— Photo source: Daily Mail

