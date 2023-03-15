WPL: RCB beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets

By PTI Published Date - 11:21 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Sobhana Asha celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz player Kiran Navgire during the Womens Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by five wickets in their Women’s Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday. This is their first win after defeats on trot.

Invited to bat, UPW were all out for 135 in 19.3 overs with Grace Harris top-scoring with a 32-ball 46.

RCB chased down the target with 12 balls to spare, reaching 136 for 5 in 18 overs, with Kanika Ahuja top-scoring with 46.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Grace Harris 46, Ellyse Perry 3/16).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 136 for 5 in 18 overs (Kanika Ahuja 46; Deepti Sharma 2/26).