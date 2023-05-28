| Wrestlers Detained Ahead Of March To New Parliament Angry Netizens Call Out The Dichotomy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: Several protesting wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday after a scuffle broke out between protestors and police at Jantar Mantar.

This comes after the wrestlers planned a ‘Mahila Mahapanchayat’ outside the new Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian wrestlers have been protesting for over a month demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

In a video shared earlier on multiple social media platforms, Vinesh Phogat alleged that “democracy was being murdered at Jantar Mantar in broad daylight. On the one hand, the Prime Minister inaugurating a new Parliament and on the other, people who have turned up in our support are being detained (sic),” Phogat said.

Speaking to the media, Olympian Bajrang Poonia reportedly said: “We were carrying out our march peacefully but look at the way the women are being manhandled.”

Sakshi Malik also took to Twitter and alleged that the Delhi Police is trying to dismantle the month-long protest at Jantar Mantar. “This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! (sic),” she captioned another video.

Reacting to the issue on Twitter, a user wrote, “What a shame. The new parliament can’t hear, see and feel anything. Our medal-winner wrestlers are struggling for justice but no one to listen (sic).” “While PM Modi is giving a long lecture on ‘democracy’ at the inauguration of the new Parliament, this is how democracy is being trampled, this is how India’s daughters are being trampled upon. Is this the price of asking for justice in ‘new India’? (sic),” said another.

Raja in joy

Here you go India. Here’s what we voted for!

