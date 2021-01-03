Writing competition on Constitution

The participants can write a 1000+ word write-up on any article of the Indian Constitution and can also combine any of the topics of the Constitution.

Hyderabad: Act Public Welfare Foundation is conducting an open writing competition in English, Urdu, Hindi and Telugu for participants in the age group of 13 to 44 years. The competition will be conducted in two categories, 13 to 24 years (students and recent college graduates) and 25 to 44 years.

The participants can write a 1000+ word write-up on any article of the Indian Constitution and can also combine any of the topics of the Constitution. They may also use any relevant data or available information to support their view point.

All participants will receive certificates, and the winners will receive cash prizes. Interested candidates should submit their article on or before January 20, to the Act Public Welfare Foundation, according to a press release. For further information, contact [email protected] or 9246502721.

