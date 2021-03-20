WWI Mumbai announces admissions for August intake

The entrance exams are scheduled to be held from April 6 to 8.

Hyderabad: Whistling Woods International (WWI), a Film, Communication, and Creative Arts institute, Mumbai, has announced the dates for the second round of entrance examinations for its August 2021 intake.

The Institute is accepting applications from film and media aspirants for its full-time degree, post-graduate and diploma programmes in Filmmaking, Acting, Animation & Game Design, Media & Communication, Fashion Design, Music, Visual Communication Design and Event Management, according to a press release. The entrance exams are scheduled to be held from April 6 to 8.

The programmes are offered in association with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), the press release said. Interested candidates can apply through the website https://www.whistlingwoods.net/ or send the applications at admissions@whistlingwoods.net.