XP100 Super premium petrol launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian Oil Corporation Executive Director& Head of Telangana& AP State office, RSS Rao launched the XP100 Super premium petrol in Hyderabad. The fuel costs Rs159 per litre in Delhi. Rao said that Indian Oil Corporation was the first in India to launch the 100 octane petrol for high end bikes and cars.

It was launched in seven cities across the country in a single day. “This Super Premium Petrol is available in Madhapur Indian Oil petrol pump at Madhapur Metro Station and in Hitec City outlet,” he said. Currently, the regular petrol marketed in India has a rating of 91 octane. Indian Oil’s petrol with 100 octane, according to the company, is designed to give faster acceleration, significantly boost engine performance, and give better drivability, enhanced fuel economy, and engine life.

The availability XP 100 is extended to Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar which were selected on the basis of their aspirational demographics and availability of high-end vehicles in the region.

