Yadadri-Bhongir: Congress members burn effigy of Rajagopal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:28 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Congress members on Wednesday burnt the effigy of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy at Sansthan Narayanpur and Gattuppal in the district for backstabbing the party with his resignation.

Angered with the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy to the party, the Congress members staged protest demonstrations at the main centres of Sansthan Narayanpur and Gattuppal and Munugode and raised slogans against him.

They alleged that Rajagopal Reddy planned to change to another political party for the benefit of his personal interests. The Congress members strove for more than a month to bring victory to the party candidate of Munugode assembly constituency by defeating the ruling party candidate. Rajagopal Reddy insulted the Congress members, who worked for his victory, by resigning to MLA post. If Rajagopal Reddy required by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency, he might have resigned to only MLA post. They alleged that there were personal interests behind the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy to the Congress.