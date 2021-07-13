Yadadri-Bhongir: Two teenagers drown in reservoir

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two teenagers drowned in Baswapur Reservoir in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday morning.

The two were identified as Lingala Hemanth(14) and Singireddy Pavan Kumar (14), residents of Kisan Nagar in Bhongir town. They went to Baswapur Reservoir for a swim and drowned in the waters.

On getting information, Bhongir rural police rushed to the reservoir and took up search operations for them. After an hour, they fished out the body of Pavan Kumar from the reservoir. The search for Hemanth was continuing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .