Yadadri: Farmer denied loan dies of cardiac arrest at bank

According to reports, Gopal, who had received the crop loan waiver amount, had gone to the bank to seek a fresh loan. However, the bank officials refused to grant him a loan citing his age

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 08:17 PM

Representational Image

Yadadri Bhongir: A farmer from Iskilla village of Ramannapet mandal on Friday died, reportedly of a cardiac arrest, after he was denied a fresh loan by the bank authorities.

According to reports, Gopal, who had received the crop loan waiver amount, had gone to the bank to seek a fresh loan. However, the bank officials refused to grant him a loan citing his age.

Gopal reportedly kept on pleading with the officials to grant him a loan but they allegedly refused to do so. According to reports, Gopal was depressed and even while pleading with the officials, suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.