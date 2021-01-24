Yadadri temple, dream project of CM: KTR

In a span of just four years, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadagirigutta has undergone a dramatic transformation

By | Published: 9:44 pm 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: If Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has been acknowledged as an engineering marvel for its complex design, vast reach and multi-purpose utility, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, following its massive renovation works, is set to position Telangana State as a major destination on the world’s spiritual map.

And, this was made possible due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and planning. In a span of just four years, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadagirigutta has undergone a dramatic transformation.

In sync with traditional temple construction practices, the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) extensively used lime and mortar against the conventional cement concrete. Expert sculptors were roped in from different places, including Tamil Nadu and are working day-in and day-out to carve out a modern architectural wonder that can rival other noted Indian temples.

On Sunday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted: “Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple renovation has been a dream project of CM KCR garu.”

Sharing a video clip, the Minister said: “Building modern day temples like Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects one hand and moulding Yadadri into a world class spiritual destination simultaneously. Kudos to his versatility.”

The State Government is working to reopen the temple to devotees at the earliest and the Chief Minister has been personally monitoring the renovation works and issuing directions to the YTDA officials periodically.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy recently directed the Yadadri temple officials and his own department officials to expedite the works and complete the construction of the Presidential Suite and 13 VVIP villas apart from Pushkarini and Kalyana Katta by January end.

He also instructed them to prepare a daily work chart and complete all the works, including the Yadadri Ring Road being developed at a cost of Rs.143 crore. Going by the pace of works, the famed temple in its entirety should be ready for devotees soon.

#Yadadri Lakshmi Narsimhaswamy temple renovation has been a dream project of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu Building modern day temples like #Kaleshwaram and #PalamuruProject one hand & moulding yadadri into a world class spiritual destination simultaneously. Kudos to his versatility 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FYwWp7jKUZ — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 24, 2021

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .