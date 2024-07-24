Charity programmes mark KTR’s birthday in Khammam

BRS leaders distributed fruits and bread to patients in Khammam marking BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s birthday.

Khammam: BRS party working president K T Rama Rao’s birthday was celebrated grandly by the party workers here on Wednesday.

BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju along with the party leaders planted saplings in the NSP camp area in 53rd division and a cake was cut in the presence of the elderly at Jeevan Sandhya old age home. Later, fruits and bread packets were distributed to the patients at Government General Hospital.

In the 24th division, the party leader Ubbalappalli Nirosha handed over school fees to poor students, distributed clothing and essential items to a poor family. A cake cutting and tree planting programme was conducted in 23rd division by BRS leader Munaf.

Speaking to the media the leaders said that Rama Rao has left an indelible mark not only in Telangana movement but also in the progress of Telangana. Rama Rao was a visionary who made Hyderabad a leader in economic progress and Telangana a dream destination for big companies.

Former Suda chairman B Vijayakumar, former DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, corporators Karnati Krishna, Palla Rose Leena, Pagadala Srividya, M Shravani Sudhakar, R Upender, Burri Venkat, P Rammohan and Danda Jyoti Reddy were present.