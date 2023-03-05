Yadava-Kuruma Atma Gourava Bhavan to be inaugurated next month: Minister Talasani Srinivas

Talsani Srinivas Yadav said the State government allocated five acres land worth Rs 400 crore for the Yadava-Kuruma Atma Gourava Bhavan at Kokapet and also sanctioned Rs 5 crore for its construction
Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced that the Yadava-Kuruma Atma Gourava Bhavan being constructed in Hyderabad will be inaugurated within a month. He also assured the government will also expedite arrangements and resume the sheep distribution taken up at an expenditure of Rs 11,000 crore.
After inaugurating the newly constructed Yadava Sankshema Bhavan at Ghatkesar along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday, Srinivas Yadav said the State government allocated five acres land worth Rs 400 crore for the Yadava-Kuruma Atma Gourava Bhavan at Kokapet and also sanctioned Rs 5 crore for its construction.
MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and Anjaiah Yadav also attended.