Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple development works to begin soon: Talasani

Minister Talasani said land owners were willing to hand over the land and the State government had already sanctioned Rs 8.95 crore for the land compensation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said the expansion and development works of Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple in the Old City would begin soon.

Srinivas Yadav, who held a meeting with AIMIM members including Leader of the Opposition Akbaruddin Owaisi and officials concerned in his chamber in Assembly, directed officials to immediately take steps to initiate development works at the temple. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to develop and expand the temple when he visited the temple and accordingly 1100 yards of land required for the expansion of the temple were identified.

Also Read CM KCR: Podu land pattas after written undertakings to ensure no more encroachment

The Minister said land owners were willing to hand over the land and the State government had already sanctioned Rs 8.95 crore for the land compensation.

In 2014, during his visit to the temple at the time of Bonalu festival in Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple, the Chief Minister promised to take up expansion of the temple to make that as a memorable place after offering silk clothes to the Goddesses.