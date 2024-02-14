Yashasvi is a good batsman, but too early to compare: Sehwag

New Delhi: Names as big as Sir Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar popped up amid Yashasvi Jaiswal’s terrific run of form but Virender Sehwag feels it’s too early to compare the young India opener with the icons of the game.

The 22-year-old Jaiswal has been scoring heavily in recent times, including making a magnificent double hundred against England, forcing few former players and fans to compare him with the legends, including Sehwag.

“He is a very good batsman but I think comparisons are too early,” Sehwag told PTI Bhasha in a virtual interaction from Dubai on Wednesday.

On the franchise versus country debate, he said that national duty should always be above any league commitment. “I firmly believe that representing a country should always take precedence over participating in any league. It is essential for players to prioritize national duty above club commitments.

“A prime example of this dedication was evident in the ILT20, where several West Indies players chose to leave the league temporarily to represent their nation in international fixtures in Australia,” said the former Cricketer turned commentator.

“While I understand the allure of international leagues for domestic players, I believe their primary focus should remain on excelling in domestic competitions with the ultimate goal of representing India internationally,” Sehwag said.

He did not feel the IPL would lead to burnout or fatigue before the T20 World Cup and instead said the league would be a great platform to prepare for the showpiece. “I am confident that fatigue or burnout will not be a concern for players heading into T20 World Cup.

On the contrary I feel that tournaments like IPL or ILT20 will prove instrumental in preparing teams for the global event. “In IPL, one has to play 14 matches over two months, so there is ample time to maintain form and fitness and fine tune skills ahead of the T20 World Cup,” said the former opener.

Amid the mushrooming of T20 and even T10 leagues across the world, does he feel that the quality of cricket has been compromised? He responded in the negative. “The proliferation of domestic leagues following the success of the Indian Premier League highlights a global trend toward nurturing cricketing talent at home. These leagues play a vital role in enhancing the domestic cricketing ecosystem of each nation,” he said.

“Moreover, the involvement of national cricket boards adds a layer of consistency to the leagues, ensuring their longevity and continued growth. “Each league possesses its unique characteristics, and with the support of national cricketing bodies, they are poised to thrive and contribute significantly to the development of cricket on a global scale,” said the former star who has played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs for India, scoring 8586 and 8273 runs respectively.

He also thinks that international cricket and various sanctioned leagues can co exist.

“Certainly, it is commendable to see the ICC allocating specific windows for various cricket leagues. This approach not only allows players from associate nations to gain invaluable exposure and experience but also ensures a well-structured calendar leading up to major events,” said Sehwag.

“Currently, we are witnessing the ILT20, followed by the PSL, and then the highly anticipated IPL, all serving as crucial platforms for players to showcase their talent and fine-tune their skills. “This seamless succession of tournaments culminating in the ICC T20 World Cup provides an ideal pathway for players to prepare and compete at the highest level on the global stage,” he said.

One of the most destructive batters of his era, Sehwag feels that Test cricket is the biggest platform for players to express themselves. “Test cricket has always been a format where one should go out and express themselves,” he said when asked about his views on England’s Bazball approach.

When asked about the speculation on him joining politics ahead of the general elections, he said that there are no such plans.

“Right now I am sitting in Dubai and doing commentary. There are no plans to join politics in future as well, ” he said.