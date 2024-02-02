| Ind Vs Eng Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Sachin Gavaskar And Kambli In Elite Club

Ind vs Eng: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Sachin, Gavaskar and Kambli in elite club

It was southpaw’s first century in India, while he had previously registered a century in the West Indies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:49 PM

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back to pavilion during the second day of the first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Mumbai lad Yashasvi Jaiswal (179) stepped up with a well-crafted century against England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam at Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At a time when star players like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer failed, Jaiswal shouldered the responsibility of scoring runs to help India post a good total on the scoreboard. The Mumbai lad smacked a century in 151 balls, hitting a six when he was on 94.

With this ton, he became the fourth player from India to score centuries both in India and overseas before turning 23.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Vinod Kambli achieved this feat for India before Yashasvi. Notably, all four players have represented the Mumbai team in Ranji.

Notably, Jaiswal scored his maiden century in his debut match against the West Indies.