Yashoda Hospitals launches advanced tech to diagnose lung cancer early

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: A unique diagnostic procedure known as ‘Cone Beam CT Guided Lung Biopsy’ was performed by senior pulmonologists from Interventional Pulmonology department, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, on a patient that enabled them diagnose lung cancer at a very early stage.

Director, Yashoda Hospitals Group, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti in a press release said, “Cone Beam CT Guided Lung Biopsy is a gold standard to diagnose lung nodules. It helps pulmonologists diagnose lung cancer in a very early stage, which is a boon for patients who can undergo resection at the earliest. The diagnostic tool is important because globally, more than 60 percent of the lung cancer cases are detected at a very late stage.”

Senior interventional pulmonologist Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla and team at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad introduced the technology which is a real time 3D imaging platform that enables doctors perform biopsy, ablation, marking of lesions and thoracic surgery procedures and helps the patient to be diagnosed and treated in a single room.

Dr. Gampala Vijay Kumar, Unit Head, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad said this was the first time that such a diagnostic technology was employed to successfully detect lung cancer.

