Yemen’s government army launches military operation targeting hideouts of Al Qaeda terrorists

By IANS Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Sanaa: Yemen’s government army said it has launched a major military operation targeting hideouts of Al Qaeda terrorists in the country’s southern province of Abyan.

The operation’s primary focus is on the province’s Mudiyah district, where numerous Al Qaeda terrorists have sought refuge in distant valleys and mountainous terrain, the army said.

The large-scale anti-terror operation has already led to the capture of a mid-level Al Qaeda commander named Abu al-Qaqa, it added. “The government troops have successfully taken up positions at the entrance to the Wadi Omran area and in villages that have seen terrorist attacks on security forces blamed on the Al Qaeda,” a military official said.

The military campaign comes as Yemen continues to grapple with violence and instability stemming from a years-long civil war between Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government.

