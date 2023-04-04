‘Yentamma’ song: Salman Khan, Ram Charan, and Venkatesh lit up the screen together

'Yentamma' song features all the main characters of the film, including Salman, Venkatesh. The best part is Ram Charan's special appearance.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:11 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Yentamma’ is the latest song from Salman Khan‘s upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film has huge expectations around it because Salman Khan joined hands with Venkatesh Daggubati for this film. Venkatesh played a very important role in the film, and so this film is going to have an equal craze in the south besides the north. However, the audience has already tasted a sample of the flavours of the South in the film in the recently released Bathukamma song. Today, the makers of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ release another south-flavoured song, this time a massier one.

‘Yentamma’ song features all the main characters of the film, including Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Pooja Hegde. Salman and Venkatesh are highly energetic in the song with their mass dance moves. Salman Khan particularly rocked in the song with his simple yet stylish and crowd-appealing massier moves. Both Salman Khan and Venkatesh are seen in similar costumes in the song.

The best part of the entire song is Ram Charan‘s special appearance. It is an eye feast for the mass fans to see three superstars together in one frame. Salman, Venkatesh, and Ram Charan danced together for the song. It is so certain that the theatres are going to erupt for this special appearance.

‘Yentamma’ song is composed by Payal Dev. Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev provided the vocals for the song. Shabbir Ahmed penned the lyrics for the song. Aditya Dev handled the music production for the song.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is written and directed by Farhad Samji. Salman Khan produced the film himself under the banner of Salman Khan Films.