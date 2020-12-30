Yes Bank elevates Banodkar as CFO, Adlakha as HR head

New HR head replaces Deodutta Kurane, who will be retiring from the bank soon, it said adding both the appointments will be effective January 1.

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Mumbai: Yes Bank, which was rescued by the Reserve Bank in March after a huge run-on, on Wednesday promoted two key senior management personnel as the chief financial officer and head of human resources.

The bank, now majority-owned by State Bank of India, has promoted Niranjan Banodkar as the group Chief Financial Officer(CFO) and Anurag Adlakha as the group Chief Human Resources Officer.

In an exchange filing, Yes Bank said these appointments were approved by the board, on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and also of the audit committee.

New HR head replaces Deodutta Kurane, who will be retiring from the bank soon, it said adding both the appointments will be effective January 1.

Banodkar is also designated as a key managerial personnel authorised for determining materiality of an event or information for making disclosures to stock exchanges, it added.