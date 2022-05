YMCA Secunderabad enters semis of Hyderabad Open basketball tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: YMCA Secunderabad recorded an upset win over Ice Ice Baby 14-9 in the quarterfinals of the BFI INBL 3×3 Season 1 Quest Hyderabad Open basketball tournament held at the Don Bosco High School, Motinagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Earlier in the Round 16 match YMCA downed Big Time Ballers 17-10 while Ice Ice Baby thrashed YMCA Hyderabad 17-10 to make it to quarterfinals.

Meanwhile in the women’s category, South Central crushed YMCA Women 21-2 to enter into the semifinals.

Results: (Quarterfinals) Men: YMCA Secunderabad bt Ice Ice Baby 14-9, Taxmen bt Loyola Hoppers 11-8, KBA bt Hyd Hot Shots 21-11, Southside Warriors bt Risky Whisky 9-7; Women: South Central bt YMCA Women 21-2, Don Bosco bt Friends Club 14-8, Crusaders bt M4, Loyalty is Royalty bt Necklace Pride 22-5; U-18: Boys: G9 White bt Rimshots 18-8, G9 bt Lord 15-8, YMG bt OG Synergy 15-12, Sanathnagar bt KBA 11-8, Girls: Srila Heights bt SB Basketball ‘B’ 19-5, Star Hoopers bt Necklace Pride 10-7, PSA Lakers bt YMG Girls 11-8, Powerpuff Girls bt KVBR Black 12-7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .