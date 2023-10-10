“You have created history”: PM Modi interacts with India’s Asian Games contingent

"I am proud that our 'Nari Shakti' performed very well in the Asian Games. It tells about the capability of the daughters of India," PM Modi said in his remarks.

By PTI Published Date - 06:21 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

File photo of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with India’s Asian Games contingent, which achieved a record medal tally, and said they had created history. Prime Minister said women athletes have performed very well and it shows the capability of the country’s daughters.

“I am proud that our ‘Nari Shakti’ performed very well in the Asian Games. It tells about the capability of the daughters of India,” PM Modi said in his remarks.

He said there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country due to the performance of the Indian contingent. ” You have created history…I welcome all of you (athletes) on behalf of 140 crore Indians. Because of your hard work and achievements, there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country. We never had a dearth of talent in our country but due to several obstacles, our athletes weren’t able to convert their talent into medals,” he said at the event held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here.

India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first and won medals in several new disciplines. India finished their Asian Games campaign at Hangzhou in China with a record haul of 107 medals – 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. Shooting, athletics and archery contributed significantly to India’s tally.

The cricket and kabaddi teams bagged two gold medals each while the men’s hockey team’s gold secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Squash gave India five medals, including two gold. India won three medals in badminton including a historic gold in men’s doubles.