Youngster attempts suicide at Karimnagar Collectorate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Karimnagar: A youngster Guntapalli Sathish attempted to die by suicide in front of the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Sathish doused himself with kerosene and tried to set himself on fire. The police managed to foil his attempt and shifted him to the police station. A native of Boinpeta of Manthani town in Peddapalli district, Sathish had three children with his daughter suffering with a severe health problem. He said he had lost after spending Rs 10 lakh for her treatment.

He had approached the officials for help and requested for the sanction of a house besides financial assistance but he did not get any help, following which he reached Karimnagar town on foot. Though he wanted to meet BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, the Minister was not in town, following which Sathish headed to the Collectorate and attempted to die by suicide.