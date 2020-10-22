Youngster killed as jeep mows down bike in Asifabad

Asifabad Sub-Inspector N Venkatesh said that the deceased was identified as Suresh Mudrakola Suresh (26), the son of Swamy and an owner of Xerox centre in Koutala mandal centre

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A youngster was killed on the spot when a jeep mowed down a motorbike at Saleguda village in Asifabad mandal on Thursday. Asifabad Sub-Inspector N Venkatesh said that the deceased was identified as Suresh Mudrakola Suresh (26), the son of Swamy and an owner of Xerox centre in Koutala mandal centre. Suresh received fatal injuries to his legs and hands after the jeep dashed the two-wheeler, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was heading to Wankidi, while the four-wheeler was coming to Asifabad at the time of the mishap. The driver of the jeep sped the spot following the incident, by leaving the vehicle, which was carrying fish from Maharashtra to Kaghaznagar. Based on a complaint received from Kamala, the mother of the victim, a case was registered against the driver. Investigations were taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .