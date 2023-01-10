Youngster rescues deer calf from dogs in Pitlam

The forest officials praised Ramesh for saving the deer calf

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:06 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Kamareddy: A youngster rescued a deer calf that strayed into Pitlam village from street dogs and handed it over to Forest officials.

The youth, V Ramesh, had seen the deer calf being chased by dogs in Netaji Nagar of Pitlam village and chased away the dogs and caught hold of the calf. He then took it to the veterinary hospital and informed Forest officials as well.

The forest officials praised Ramesh for saving the deer calf and said they would take care of the calf untill it becomes healthy and then release it in the local forest.