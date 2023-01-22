Youngster scales Kedarkantha peak to show admiration for MLA Koneru Konappa

The 26-year-old stated that he was impressed by the determination of the legislator in developing the Sirpur (T) Assembly segment

Sairam with a portrait of Sirpur (T) MLA atop of Kedarkanth peak of Himalayas in Uttarakhand on Saturday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Karem Sairam Reddy, a youngster from Koutala mandal climbed the 12,500 feet high Kedarkantha peak in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand in order to show his admiration for Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa on Saturday.

Talking to the media on Sunday, the youngster from Muttampet village in Koutala, claimed he had trekked for 20 kilometres to reach the peak, spending three days in chilly weather and carrying a portrait of Konappa. He said he began the journey from Kaghaznagar to Dehradun by train on January 15.

The 26-year-old stated that he was impressed by the determination of the legislator in developing the Sirpur (T) Assembly segment and said he had been an admirer of Konappa for a long time. He currently works in a concrete stone crushing unit in Koutala mandal.

Konappa posted a photograph of Sairam on Facebook, appreciating his gesture.