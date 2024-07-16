Editorial: Bypoll shocker for BJP

The saffron party leadership must to do candid introspection on the growing disconnect with the voters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 11:51 PM

The outcome of the recent by-elections, held across seven States, holds lessons for both the BJP and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. For the saffron party, the electoral setbacks must serve as a wake-up call, reminding the leadership of its waning popularity. The mandate entrusts greater responsibility on the Congress-led opposition alliance to fine-tune its strategies, work out a more credible common agenda focused on public issues rather than personal attacks and reach out to the people with a unified approach. People look up to the opposition formation to come up with an alternative socio-economic agenda that helps improve their living standards and take the country on a higher growth trajectory. Modi-bashing alone cannot be a winning strategy. A credible narrative based on a solid foundation of people-centred policies and programmes is the way to go for the opposition bloc. Close on the heels of a humbling Lok Sabha verdict, the BJP gets another harsh reality check as it manages to win just two seats of the 13 for which the bypolls were held. It is time for the saffron party leadership to do candid introspection on the growing disconnect with the voters and undertake course correction. Winning 10 seats has certainly boosted the morale of the I.N.D.I.A bloc partners as it demonstrated their ability to present a united front against the BJP, leveraging regional issues and local leadership to gain voter trust. The biggest winner in these bypolls was, of course, the Trinamool Congress, a key member of the alliance, bagging all the four seats it contested.

This victory reaffirms TMC’s dominance in the State and showcases that the people of West Bengal have faith in Mamata’s leadership. In the West, the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s combined efforts led to significant wins for the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, highlighting the effectiveness of their alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The by-polls were held in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu. Besides West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, where the I.N.D.I.A bloc is in power, the opposition alliance also won seats in Uttarakhand, which is a BJP-ruled State. Interestingly, where candidates who switched parties were in the fray, the BJP lost a majority of seats where it fielded defectors. The Congress was understandably euphoric about the outcome, describing it as a clear indication that the web of “fear and illusion” woven by the BJP has been broken. Despite its robust organisational structure and national influence, the saffron party faced stiff competition from the united opposition. The results suggest that the BJP may need to reassess its strategies and address regional concerns more effectively. The coming months will reveal whether the I.N.D.I.A bloc can maintain its momentum and how the BJP will respond to this electoral setback.