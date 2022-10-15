Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Youngster struck dead by lightning in Mancherial

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 10:36 PM, Sat - 15 October 22
A 22-year-old died after being struck by lightning in Bejjala hamlet under Narsapur village in Thandur mandal on Saturday.

Madavi Sai Kumar was killed on the spot after the lightning struck him when he was working in an agriculture field. Some farmers noticed the body and alerted his family members who in turn informed police about the incident.

On September 28, Kommu Sattenna, a tractor driver was killed by lightning when he was working on a farm at Chandaram village in Luxettipet mandal.

