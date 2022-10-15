Youngster struck dead by lightning in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:36 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

A 22-year-old died after being struck by lightning in Bejjala hamlet under Narsapur village in Thandur mandal on Saturday.

Mancherial: A 22-year-old died after being struck by lightning in Bejjala hamlet under Narsapur village in Thandur mandal on Saturday.

Madavi Sai Kumar was killed on the spot after the lightning struck him when he was working in an agriculture field. Some farmers noticed the body and alerted his family members who in turn informed police about the incident.

Also Read House burgled in broad daylight in Medak

On September 28, Kommu Sattenna, a tractor driver was killed by lightning when he was working on a farm at Chandaram village in Luxettipet mandal.