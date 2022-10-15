House burgled in broad daylight in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Representational Image

Medak: Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold and silver ornaments and Rs.30,000 from a home in broad daylight when the residents had left for work on Friday at Chandampet village of Chinna Shankarampet Mandal.

According to Sub-inspector Subhash Goud, Vadiyaram Satyamma and his family had left for work after locking the house. When they returned home on Friday night, they found the doors open and ornaments and cash missing. They lodged a complaint saying 5 tolas of gold and 22 tolas of silver ornaments and Rs 30,000 was missing.