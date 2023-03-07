‘Your prayers are the cure’, Amitabh Bachchan tells fans

Amitabh Bachchan, who got injured on the Hyderabad set of his upcoming movie 'Project K', on Tuesday thanked his well wishers for their love and concern.

In his blog post on Sunday, the 80-year-old cinema icon had shared that his “rib cartilage popped broke” and there is a “muscle tear to the right rib cage”.

“Gratitude and love ever… for your concern and wishes… your prayers are the cure… I rest and improve with your prayers (sic),” Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

Before flying back to Mumbai, Bachchan had said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest. In the same post, the actor, whose last theatrical release was the 2022 blockbuster ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, said he is in pain but “mobile a bit for all the essential activities”.

“.. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is also for pain .. (sic),” he wrote.

The shooting on Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ and other commitments Bachchan is involved with are on hold, he added. Also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

Due to the injury Amitabh Bachchan also had to call off his Sunday meet-and-greet with fans stationed outside his Juhu bungalow Jalsa.