You’re politicising functioning of Parliament: Pralhad Joshi on Sonia’s letter to PM

In her letter to the PM, Sonia Gandhi said that the Opposition most certainly wants to participate in the special session as it will give an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance

By ANI Published Date - 08:13 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

New Delhi: Hours after Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a discussion and debate on several issues in the special session of the Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday accused her of “politicising functioning” of Parliament.

Joshi’s response came after Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the special Parliament session. He said, “It is deeply unfortunate that you are politicising the work of our Parliament and when there is no controversy, you are unnecessarily raking it up.” “As you are aware, Parliament sessions are held regularly in compliance with the constitutional mandate under Article 85, which provides that the President may, from time to time, convene each House of Parliament at such time and place as he thinks fit. Shall convene a meeting, but there shall not be an interval of six months between its last meeting in one session and the date fixed for its first meeting in the next session,” the letter stated.

He further said that following the fully established procedure, after the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the President has called the Parliament session starting from September 18, he said. “I would also like to say that our government is always ready to discuss any issue. All the issues which you have mentioned were raised during the discussion on the no-confidence motion during the Monsoon Session shortly before and the government had also responded to them,” he said.

He wrote in the letter, “The agenda of the session will, as usual, be circulated at the appropriate time as per established practice. I would also like to point out again that in our parliamentary functioning, irrespective of which party is in government, to date the agenda has never been circulated in advance at the time of convening the Parliament.” “I have full confidence that the dignity of Parliament will be maintained and this platform will not be used for political disputes. Additionally, I look forward to your full cooperation in running the upcoming session smoothly resulting in meaningful results in the national interest,” he added.

“Perhaps you do not pay attention to traditions. Neither discussions are held with political parties nor issues are ever discussed before calling the Parliament session,” he added.

In her letter to the PM, Sonia Gandhi said that the Opposition most certainly wants to participate in the special session as it will give an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance.

She further said that the session is being held without any consultation with other political parties and none of them have any idea on the agenda for the session.

You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda, she said in her letter.

All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance,â€ Sonia Gandhi said.

|The Congress leader further urged for a discussion on several issues during the special session including the need for the caste census, Manipur, communal clashes, and inflations.

Earlier, the government announced a Parliament special session for five days between September 18 and 22.