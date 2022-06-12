Youth arrested for drug trade in Visakhapatnam

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Police have arrested a youth and recovered 63 LSD drug packets from him in Gajuwaka here on Saturday.

The surveillance team suspected that the youth, Girish Teja Naidu, was not only consuming the synthetic drug but also selling it in the city. The police said Teja would procure the synthetic drug packet from his friends on Instagram for Rs 1,000 and sell the same for Rs 2,000.

After keeping a close watch on his movements for some time, the police conducted a raid at Teja house and arrested him.

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Srikanth told reporters on Sunday that the police are investigating the contacts of the accused and gathering all the details about the drug peddlers network. He said local drug peddlers are procuring the drugs from Hyderabad, Bangalore and Goa and selling it in the city. After the setting up of an Anti-narcotic Drug Cell in the city, police registered 94 cases related to trading of drugs, ganja and anaesthetic injections, he disclosed.

He advised the parents to keep a close watch on the behavioural changes in their children. And, if they noticed any symptoms of depression or abnormality, they could take their children to Marpu counselling centre.