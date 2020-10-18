Youth commits suicide in Suryapet

Chivvemla police shifted the body to area hospital at Suryapet

By | Published: 5:03 pm

Suryapety: A youth died by suicide, hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house at Chandupatla village of Chivvemla mandal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Varkala Sravan. His family members found him hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday. Police suspect that family disputes may be the reason for the extreme step taken by the youth, who, however, did not leave behind any suicide note.

Chivvemla police shifted the body to area hospital at Suryapet for post-mortem and filed a case.

