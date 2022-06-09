Youth Congress activists detained after protest in Hyderabad

Published Date - 01:34 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Several Youth Congress activists were taken into custody when they attempted to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan at Somajiguda on Thursday afternoon.

The party workers came to Pragathi Bhavan in small batches and attempted to lay siege to the CM’s official residence. However the police personnel who were present at the place prevented them and shifted them to different police stations.

The Youth Congress workers demanded an impartial probe into the Jubilee Hills gang rape case and also wanted the TS Wakf Board chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan to resign immediately.