Youth enthused by Chandrayaan-3 success: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, tilting to a horizontal position ahead of landing.

By ANI Published Date - 06:18 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Jaipur: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that there is excitement among the youth after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, adding that the youth of the nation are ready to contribute to the growth of the country.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Anurag Thakur said,” There is excitement among the youth after yesterday’s successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. They have seen India rise from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest economy.” “Youth feel that they play an important role in the development of the nation and are ready to do everything for the growth of the country,” he added.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, ‘Vikram’, touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so.

India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon’s surface.