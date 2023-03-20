Youth from Hyderabad feared drowned in Medak lake

A youth from the city who went on a trip has gone missing and is feared to be drowned in a lake at Narsapur

Hyderabad: A youth from the city who went on a trip has gone missing and is feared to be drowned in a lake at Narsapur, Medak on Monday.

The victim Bhargav (22), a resident of Kukatpally had gone for a drive to Medak district along with a woman on Monday morning. They visited the local Urban Park and later he went missing after venturing into the lake waters for a swim.

The woman tried to rescue him, but in vain. The villagers who heard her cry for help, rushed to the spot but the youngster had gone missing by then. The local police are searching for the youngster.

