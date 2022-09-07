Youth killed with bricks by vegetable vendor in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hanamkonda: In a shocking incident, a youth has been murdered by a vegetable vendor and his friends over the issue of non-payment of the money at Gokul Nagar here on Wednesday. The deceased was Guguloth Naresh, 27 was a porter. It is alleged that he was attacked by Arsham Ravi and his friends when Naresh, who hands over coriander leaves every day, asked for payment.

There was a verbal duel and soon it turned into a fight in which Ravi attacked Naresh with bricks. Naresh succumbed to injuries while being shifted to MGM Hospital. Subedari police said that they are collecting the details.