Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
Home | News | Youth Killed With Bricks By Vegetable Vendor In Hanamkonda

Youth killed with bricks by vegetable vendor in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Wed - 7 September 22
Youth killed with bricks by vegetable vendor in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: In a shocking incident, a youth has been murdered by a vegetable vendor and his friends over the issue of non-payment of the money at Gokul Nagar here on Wednesday. The deceased was Guguloth Naresh, 27 was a porter. It is alleged that he was attacked by Arsham Ravi and his friends when Naresh, who hands over coriander leaves every day, asked for payment.

There was a verbal duel and soon it turned into a fight in which Ravi attacked Naresh with bricks. Naresh succumbed to injuries while being shifted to MGM Hospital. Subedari police said that they are collecting the details.

Related News

Latest News