YouTube experimenting with countdown timer on ad-block warning notifications

By IANS Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube is testing a countdown timer on ad-block warnings.

One YouTube user noticed the new timer in the popup’s upper right corner, and later posted a screenshot on Reddit, reports Android Police.

Another user in the comments also claimed to see this popup as well.

While the duration of the countdown timer is not revealed, it is expected to be around 30 to 60 seconds.

Given that Google seems to be testing this feature with a limited number of accounts, some users may be fortunate enough to not encounter these popups at the moment.

The video-sharing platform had started to test the three-strikes policy for people using ad blockers in June.

“We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers,” a YouTube spokesperson had said.

According to the company, “ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service.”

“In extreme cases, where viewers continue their use of ad blockers, playback will be temporarily disabled,” the company had explained.

Earlier this month, the company had started testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries on the platform.

This feature will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them.

According to the video-sharing platform, these summaries do not replace video descriptions which are written by creators.