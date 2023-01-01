YouTube testing new video progress bar on Android

By IANS Updated On - 10:40 AM, Sun - 1 January 23

San Francisco: Video-sharing platform YouTube is reportedly testing a more subtle video progress bar that isn’t always red on Android.

Several Android devices, including Incognito, are seeing the new white progress bar, reports 9To5Google.

This only applies to dark themes and appears to be an effort to provide a less distracting YouTube user interface (UI).

When the dark theme is enabled while users are passively watching a video, the usual red colour of the platform’s progress bar is replaced by white or grey, the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, the video-sharing platform had announced a new update that splits video content across all channel pages into three separate tabs for Shorts, live streams and long-form videos.

The update makes it easier for the viewers to discover the kinds of content they are most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page.