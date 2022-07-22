Youtuber from Peddapalli secures place in Forbes India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Peddapalli: Youtuber, Syed Hafeez secured a place in a famous business magazine, Forbes India. Hafeez got 32nd place in ‘top 100 digital stores’ announced by Forbes India as his YouTube channel Telugu Tech Tuts crossed 16 lakh subscribers.

A native of Eight Incline colony of Godavarikhani, Hafiz, who used to run a computer center, started YouTube channel Telugu Tech Tuts in 2011.

Besides usage of mobile phones, unboxing of new mobile phones by various companies, their futures, pros and cons, and launching of new electronic goods were explained by Hafiz by posting video on his channel.

Per month, Hafiz is earning about Rs 2 lakh as his channel managed to gain 16 lakh subscribers. So, Forbes India has given 32nd place for his channel. Forbes India, in its magazine, also explained that Telugu Tech Tuts was attracting more people from two Telugu speaking stages.

Son of a Singareni employee, Hafiz was attracting people with his technical knowledge though he failed to pursue higher studies.

