YS Sharmila asked to control her tongue

Sharmila had crossed her limits and used filthy and abusive language on CM, and warned that they could revert the same, said Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Warangal: Alleging that the BJP was backing the YSRTP president YS Sharmila, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said Sharmila was using abusive language against TRS leaders including Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “I warn her to hold her tongue, otherwise she will face the wrath of the people of Telangana,” he said.

Addressing a press meet at Narsampet in the district on Wednesday, MLA Sudharshan Reddy came down heavily on YS Sharmila for her remarks. He said that Sharmila had crossed her limits and used filthy and abusive language on Chandrashekhar Rao, and warned that they could revert the same. “We can also go to Andhra Pradesh State and use the same tone and language against her brother and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

MLA alleged that Sharmila had got lands worth hundred crores of rupees at Nawabpet village of Chityala mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. “She has to tell how she and her husband are able to get the lands in Telangana,” he said.

He also wondered why Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan, who did not respond to the comments by Sharmila on K Chandrashekhar Rao, had responded to the Narsampet incident.