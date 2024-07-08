YSR inspiration for six guarantees, says Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 02:52 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the welfare programmes introduced by former Chief Minister, the late YS Rajashekhara Reddy, during his tenure were the inspiration for announcing the six guarantees by the Congress in the assembly elections.

The former Chief Minister was also the inspiration behind envisaging the Musi Riverfront Development project, Metro Rail expansion and attracting investments to Hyderabad, he said while participating in Rajashekhara Reddy’s 75th birth anniversary celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday.

“I remember the statement made by YSR after coming to power for the second consecutive time in 2009 that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister of India. YSR left us even before Rahul Gandhi became the Prime Minister.

With the inspiration of YSR, all the Congress workers should strive hard to make Rahul Gandhi our next Prime Minister,” Revanth Reddy said.

YSR was synonymous with welfare and the entire country remembered the great leader. All the political parties and leaders of the country remember the welfare done by YSR and were implementing the same. The departed Congress leader has left his own mark in implementation of welfare schemes, he said.

“YSR’s Padayatra also influenced Rahul Gandhi to embark on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The senior leader’s yatra helped Congress to come to power in Andhra Pradesh. Rahul’s yatra was instrumental in getting Congress to power in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh,” Revanth Reddy said.

Recalling that it has been three years since taking over as TPCC president on July 7, 2021, the Chief Minister said he faced many hurdles in these three years and brought the party to power in Telangana.

Today, nominated posts have been given to 35 leaders, who worked hard for the party. They are given to the hard working party leaders without any recommendations. The main objective is to make hard working leaders as partners in the government as the party would remain strong only when the workers were safeguarded, he said.