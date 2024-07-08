Andhra Pradesh: YSR’s 75th birthday anniversary, Jagan and family members pay tributes

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members paid tributes to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on the latter's 75th birth anniversary in Idupulapaya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 10:15 AM

Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members pay tributes to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on latter's 75th birth anniversary

Kadapa: Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP president, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to his father and former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy on the latter’s 75 birth anniversary at Idupalapaya here on Monday.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was joined by his mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharati and other family members in paying tributes to late YSR.

A large number of YSR followers, party MPs, legisaltors, MLCs, former ministers and legislators, local leaders participated in the programme to pay tributes to the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.