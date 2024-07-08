YSR inspiration for Six Guarantees, says Revanth Reddy

The former chief minister was also the inspiration behind envisaging the Musi Riverfront Development project, Metro Rail expansion and attracting investments to Hyderabad, said CM Revanth Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 05:42 PM

File photo of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the welfare programmes introduced by former Chief Minister, the late YS Rajashekhara Reddy, during his tenure were the inspiration for announcing the six guarantees by the Congress in the assembly elections. The former chief minister was also the inspiration behind envisaging the Musi Riverfront Development project, Metro Rail expansion and attracting investments to Hyderabad, he said while participating in Rajashekhara Reddy’s 75th birth anniversary celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday.

“I remember the statement made by YSR after coming to power for the second consecutive time in 2009 that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister of India. YSR left us even before Rahul Gandhi became the Prime Minister.With the inspiration of YSR, all the Congress workers should strive hard to make Rahul Gandhi our next Prime Minister,” Revanth Reddy said.

YSR was synonymous with welfare and the entire country remembered the great leader. All the political parties and leaders of the country remember the welfare done by YSR and were implementing the same. The departed Congress leader has left his own mark in implementation of welfare schemes, he said.

“YSR’s Padayatra also influenced Rahul Gandhi to embark on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The senior leader’s yatra helped Congress to come to power in Andhra Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was instrumental in getting Congress to power in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh,” Revanth Reddy said.Recalling that it was three years since he took over as TPCC president on July 7, 2021, the Chief Minister said he faced many hurdles in these three years and brought the party to power in Telangana.

Today, nominated posts were given to 35 leaders, who worked hard for the party. They were given without recommendations. The main objective was to make hardworking leaders partners in the government as the party would remain strong only when the workers were safeguarded, he said.