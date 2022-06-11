YSRC contemplating on mid-term poll?

Visakhapatnam: The rumours of possible mid-term election in Andhra Pradesh have been doing the rounds for some time now with of course, the ruling YSR Congress Party always ready to deny any such move every time the topic was broached. But political observers have an inkling that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy may opt for a mid-term poll after all with the euphoria enveloping him having swept all the local bodies elections –panchayat, zilla parishad and corporation elections reducing the opposition to dust.

Jagan seems to be particularly pleased after defeating the Telugu Desam Party in Kuppam, the place which Chandrababu Naidu represents, during the local bodies elections, something which he repeatedly pointed out to encourage the party cadres during the recent meetings. The Gadapa Gadapaku –door-to-door–programme of the ruling party leaders to interact with the people for a first-hand knowledge of the implementation of welfare schemes, aimed to prepare the party for the 2024 elections, will also help to know the pulse of the voter.

However, the ruling party may ponder over the recent good response to the TDP meetings in Kadapa district as well as the Mahanadu conducted in Ongole. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was so overwhelmed by the turnout, he talked of a rebellion by the people against the ruling party and said there was no stopping a TDP win in the next elections. This, it is felt, may prompt Jagan to opt for early elections before the TDP and also the Jana Sena Party of Pawan Kalyan who is banking on his fan following, gained more ground. With Chandrababu Naidu deciding to tour the state, Pawan Kalyan also announced a Bus Yatra to commence on Vijayadasami day in October, the YSRCP will be keen to follow the situation closely before taking a decision.

Since Prashant Kishor, the poll strategist whose services Jagan engaged in the 2019 elections to reap a rich harvest of 151 seats, is busy in Bihar, I-PAC cofounder Rishiraj Singh is expected to provide the required services to the YSRCP in the state. He has already begun a survey of various constituencies to estimate the strength of the party incumbents and other factors which include assessment of the situation to find out if early polls would favour the ruling party. The survey is expected to be ready shortly and based on that, Jagan may opt for polls in Andhra Pradesh along with Telangana, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh states next year, observers opine. The situation at present would suit the YSRCP and if elections are conducted now, it can retain power with consummate ease, they feel.