YSRCP MLA Ramnarayan Reddy likely to join TDP

YSRCP MLA Ramnarayan Reddy was suspended from the party on allegations of cross voting in MLC elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Nellore: Former Minister and YSR Congress Party MLA from Venkatagiri, Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, is likely to join the Telugu Desam Party shortly.

The ruling party MLA who was suspended from the party on allegations of cross voting in MLC elections, met the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Friday night and held hour-long discussion on the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Nellore district.

After his return to Nellore on Saturday, the MLA held talks with senior TDP leaders and former ministers Amarnath Reddy and Somireddi Chandramohan Reddy. On Sunday, he is expected to meet his followers and may also take part in the Yuvagalam padayatra of Nara Lokesh, set to enter the district on Monday.