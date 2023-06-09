AP: Jana Sena to stay away from Amit Shah’s public meeting on June 11

Poll partner Jana Sena Party will not be taking part in the public meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Poll partner Jana Sena Party will not be taking part in the public meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: Poll partner Jana Sena Party will not be taking part in the public meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on Sunday as it is purely a BJP programme, according to BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said the BJP would certainly have a role to play in the next government coming to power in Andhra Pradesh, adding that there was no question of allowing any split in the anti-government vote.

On poll alliance, the BJP leader said that the Central leadership alone could take a decision.

BJP has been the only party which ushred tremendous development since Independence and every day, roads were being laid over an extent of 100 km on the average in the country, he stated.

Ramesh said that BJP leader Nadda would be addressing a meeting in Tirupati on Saturday.

Asked what transpired between Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Amit Shah in their recent meeting, he said that only they should talk about it.