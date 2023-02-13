| Ysrcp To Run Jagan Anna Is Our Future Campaign In Run Up To 2024 Polls

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will undertake a 'Jagan anna is our future' campaign across the state next month

By IANS Published Date - 10:55 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Amaravati: Gearing up for next year’s Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will undertake a ‘Jagan anna is our future’ campaign across the state next month.

Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked 5.6 lakh party secretariat convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ (household heads) to vigorously run the campaign from March 18 to 26.

At an extended party meeting attended by MLAs, ministers, coordinators, regional coordinators and district unit presidents here on Monday, the Chief Minister told them that the party cadres should visit 1.65 crore households during the campaign, visiting door-to-door, spending time with the families and explain the slew of welfare programmes being implemented by the state government.

They should explain to the people how the government is providing a transparent administration and taking the state forward with development compared to the TDP rule, he said.

Party secretariat convenors should coordinate the five lakh ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ who have already been appointed and the remaining would be appointed by February 16, he said, adding that training has been completed for the first batch of party convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ in 387 mandals while the training for the second batch will be held from February 14 to 19.

He asked the MLAs to participate in the training camps and motivate the party convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ and take up party programmes at the field level when the training is completed.

Also reviewing the mass contact programme, ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’, he stressed that it is very important and party leaders should complete it in the stipulated time by meeting people and explaining them about the welfare and development programmes being implemented by the government.

Reddy said the party cadres should go ahead with the programme explaining to the people about the false propaganda of the pro-TDP media which is trying to hoodwink the people and denigrate the image of the government for political gains.

The Chief Minister was informed that the MLAs so far completed the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme in about 7,447 secretariats visiting six secretariats in a month on an average.

He asked the district party presidents, MLAs and constituency observers to work in unison and bring victory to the party candidates in the forthcoming MLC elections being held for graduates and teachers constituencies.